Robinhood Stock Jumps Following Robust April Trading And Lending Data

Robinhood Markets shares are climbing with conviction. What’s fueling HOOD momentum?

What’s Driving Robinhood’s April Revenue Growth?

Robinhood reported April Total Securities Lending Revenue of $32 million, down 3% from March 2026 but up 28% year-over-year. The company also said this figure includes Securities Lending net revenues of $3 million, and noted the monthly metrics are unaudited and preliminary.

Robinhood is also leaning into new product surfaces that could expand engagement beyond daily trading, including a push to broaden access to private-company exposure. Management has framed that effort as a way to bring the same accessibility from public markets into private investing.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For HOOD

From a trend perspective, HOOD is trying to build a base: it's trading 6.3% above its 50-day SMA ($76.57) and has the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA (a near-term bullish crossover). The longer-term picture is still a repair job, with the stock 7.1% below its 100-day SMA ($87.65) and 22.8% below its 200-day SMA ($105.51), and the death cross that printed in February still hanging over the chart.

Momentum looks more "range-bound than stretched" right now, with RSI at 48.13 (neutral). RSI is a quick read on whether buying or selling pressure is getting overextended, and this level suggests the stock has room to move either way without being technically overheated.

Key Resistance : $93.50 — a nearby rebound-stall zone that also lines up with the stock needing to reclaim the area below its 100-day trend gauges

: $93.50 — a nearby rebound-stall zone that also lines up with the stock needing to reclaim the area below its 100-day trend gauges Key Support: $70.00 — a round-number level that sits below current price and can act as a reference point if the recent base attempt fails

Robinhood Analyst Consensus: $105 Price Target

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $105.81. Recent analyst moves include:

Argus Research : Buy (Lowers Target to $90.00) (April 30)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $90.00) (April 30) Citizens : Market Outperform (Maintains Target to $155.00) (April 29)

: Market Outperform (Maintains Target to $155.00) (April 29) Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Maintains Target to $110.00) (April 29)

Robinhood Markets Benzinga Edge Scorecard Breakdown

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Robinhood Markets, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Robinhood Markets’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with weak momentum and weak value characteristics. For longer-term bulls, the setup improves most if the stock can reclaim the $93.50 area and start rebuilding above the 100-day/200-day trend lines.

HOOD Stock Price Movement On Thursday

HOOD Stock Price Activity: Robinhood Markets shares were up 5.76% at $81.17 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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