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A close-up, angled shot of a smartphone screen showing the Robinhood app icon.
May 14, 2026 2:35 PM 3 min read

Robinhood Stock Jumps Following Robust April Trading And Lending Data

What’s Driving Robinhood’s April Revenue Growth?

Robinhood reported April Total Securities Lending Revenue of $32 million, down 3% from March 2026 but up 28% year-over-year. The company also said this figure includes Securities Lending net revenues of $3 million, and noted the monthly metrics are unaudited and preliminary.

Robinhood is also leaning into new product surfaces that could expand engagement beyond daily trading, including a push to broaden access to private-company exposure. Management has framed that effort as a way to bring the same accessibility from public markets into private investing.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For HOOD

From a trend perspective, HOOD is trying to build a base: it's trading 6.3% above its 50-day SMA ($76.57) and has the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA (a near-term bullish crossover). The longer-term picture is still a repair job, with the stock 7.1% below its 100-day SMA ($87.65) and 22.8% below its 200-day SMA ($105.51), and the death cross that printed in February still hanging over the chart.

Momentum looks more "range-bound than stretched" right now, with RSI at 48.13 (neutral). RSI is a quick read on whether buying or selling pressure is getting overextended, and this level suggests the stock has room to move either way without being technically overheated.

  • Key Resistance: $93.50 — a nearby rebound-stall zone that also lines up with the stock needing to reclaim the area below its 100-day trend gauges
  • Key Support: $70.00 — a round-number level that sits below current price and can act as a reference point if the recent base attempt fails

Robinhood Analyst Consensus: $105 Price Target

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $105.81. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Argus Research: Buy (Lowers Target to $90.00) (April 30)
  • Citizens: Market Outperform (Maintains Target to $155.00) (April 29)
  • Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Maintains Target to $110.00) (April 29)

Robinhood Markets Benzinga Edge Scorecard Breakdown

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Robinhood Markets, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Robinhood Markets’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with weak momentum and weak value characteristics. For longer-term bulls, the setup improves most if the stock can reclaim the $93.50 area and start rebuilding above the 100-day/200-day trend lines.

HOOD Stock Price Movement On Thursday

HOOD Stock Price Activity: Robinhood Markets shares were up 5.76% at $81.17 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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