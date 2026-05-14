Nvidia Competitor Cerebras Sees Massive Stock Surge In Public Debut

Cerebras Systems shares are climbing with conviction. What’s driving CBRS stock higher?

Strong First‑Day Demand Drives Shares

Cerebras priced its offering at $185 per share, but demand was strong enough that the stock opened at $350 when trading began, setting the tone for a powerful debut on Thursday.

Cerebras sold 30 million shares at $185, with underwriters receiving a 30‑day option to buy another 4.5 million shares at the same price. The stock's immediate move higher reflects heavy interest in the name as it hits the Nasdaq. Shares traded up to $385 on Thursday before pulling back.

Cerebras develops advanced computing systems built for large‑scale artificial intelligence workloads. The company is known for designing hardware that accelerates training and inference for complex AI models, a theme that has drawn significant investor attention.

The offering was backed by a large underwriting group, with Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Barclays and UBS leading the deal, joined by Mizuho and TD Cowen as bookrunners and a broad slate of co‑managers including Needham, Craig‑Hallum, Wedbush, Rosenblatt, Academy Securities, Credit Agricole CIB, MUFG and First Citizens Capital Securities.

Leadership Frames IPO As A Launchpad For Long‑Term AI Ambitions

Cerebras CEO Andrew Feldman described the company's public debut as a pivotal moment in its long‑term AI strategy, noting that the move to the public markets comes at a time when the business is scaling quickly in high‑performance computing.

He told CNBC the IPO gives Cerebras the resources it needs for its next stage of growth and argued that the broader AI landscape is still in the early stages of a much larger transformation.

Feldman also cast Cerebras as a serious competitor to Nvidia, pointing to the company's massive, high‑throughput chips that are designed to train and run large AI models more efficiently. He noted that Cerebras has relied on Taiwan Semiconductor for advanced manufacturing since the company's earliest days and emphasized that its custom silicon is built to handle enormous workloads while using less power.

CBRS Shares Are Soaring

CBRS Price Action: Cerebras shares were up 69.14% at $313.07 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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