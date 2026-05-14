What's Going On With SCHMID Group Stock Thursday?

SCHMID Group NV (NASDAQ:SHMD) shares are trading higher Thursday.

The Nasdaq is up 0.48% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.57%.

SCHMID Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

Recently, SCHMID reaffirmed its 2026 outlook after reporting first-quarter revenue of 18.2 million euros and order intake of 13.6 million euros, while citing strong business momentum in China.

The company maintained guidance for revenue above 100 million euros, adjusted EBITDA margin above 12% and annual order intake of about 114 million euros.

SCHMID also disclosed that investors converted 12 million dollars of convertible notes into roughly 2.2 million shares, increasing the company’s total outstanding shares to 57.8 million.

Separately, the company plans to issue shares to offset 30.75 million euros in liabilities owed to key shareholders and related entities, pending shareholder approval later this month.

SCHMID said the transactions are expected to strengthen its balance sheet, reduce leverage and improve financial flexibility.

SCHMID Short Interest Dynamics

Short interest in SHMD recently climbed from 1.50 million to 1.77 million shares. This represents 12.02% of the company’s public float.

Based on the recent average volume of 1.18 million shares traded per day, it would take 1.5 days for holders of this short interest to close out their positions without sending the stock sharply higher.

SHMD Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Indicators

From a longer-term trend view, SHMD is still holding a constructive structure: it’s trading 24.7% above its 200-day SMA ($5.21), which keeps the bigger-picture uptrend intact after last year’s surge. At the same time, it’s trading 6.2% below its 100-day SMA ($6.93), a reminder that the stock is still working through overhead supply from prior highs.

Near-term trend signals are mixed: the stock is trading 7.4% above its 20-day SMA ($6.05) and 5.8% above its 50-day SMA ($6.14), but the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA (a short-term bearish alignment). That combination often shows a rebound in progress that hasn’t fully “reset” the moving-average stack back into a clean uptrend.

Momentum looks balanced rather than stretched, with RSI at 52.43 (neutral), suggesting the current push isn’t yet in an overbought zone and still has room to extend if buyers keep control. RSI is a quick way to gauge whether recent buying or selling has become overheated; readings near the low-50s typically line up with consolidation or early trend rebuilding.

Key Resistance : $7.50 — a nearby round-number area that can act as a stall point if the rebound runs into overhead supply

: $7.50 — a nearby round-number area that can act as a stall point if the rebound runs into overhead supply Key Support: $5.50 — a nearby floor that sits close to the 200-day EMA ($5.55), a level trend-followers often defend

SHMD Stock Price Activity: Schmid Group shares were up 5.19% at $6.49 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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