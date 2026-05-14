Coinbase Shares Surge As Clarity Act Clears Senate Panel

Coinbase Global stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is COIN stock surging?

What’s Driving Coinbase Shares Higher?

CNBC reported that the Senate Banking Committee advanced the Clarity Act, a development that can reduce "regulatory gray zone" risk for major U.S. crypto platforms.

The Senate Banking Committee voted 15-9 to advance the Clarity Act, with Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego joining Republicans to support the bill, according to CNBC.

The measure still must pass the full Senate and the House, and it faces opposition from banks, unions and law enforcement groups that argue parts of the proposal could hurt consumers and financial stability.

Coinbase Stock: Key Levels To Watch

Coinbase is outperforming a strong market session (S&P 500 up 0.72%, Nasdaq up 0.79%) and a leading Technology sector tape (XLK up 1.50%), with breadth supportive as 8 sectors are advancing and the advance/decline ratio sits at 2.7. From a trend perspective, the stock is trading above its 20-day SMA ($199.40), 50-day SMA ($191.88), and 100-day SMA ($198.99), which keeps the near-term bias constructive.

The bigger-picture trend is still mixed because shares remain 14% below the 200-day SMA ($256.13), and the 50-day SMA is still below the 200-day SMA following the death cross in December 2025. RSI at 53.79 is neutral—RSI measures how stretched buying or selling has become, and this reading suggests momentum is improving but not overheated.

Key levels are fairly clean: a push toward the 200-day area is the next "prove it" zone, while the February swing low remains the key downside reference if sentiment flips back to risk-off.

Key Resistance : $263.00 — lines up with a prior pivot area and sits near the 200-day SMA zone where rallies can stall

: $263.00 — lines up with a prior pivot area and sits near the 200-day SMA zone where rallies can stall Key Support: $177.50 — a prior demand area that's closer to the February swing-low region

Coinbase Benzinga Edge Rankings Overview

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Coinbase Global, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Coinbase Global’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-quality-heavy profile that's still priced at a premium. For longer-term bulls, the setup improves most if price can reclaim the 200-day trend zone, while risk management still matters given the weak momentum score.

Coinbase Stock Price Movement Today

COIN Stock Price Activity: Coinbase Global shares were up 7.41% at $216.62 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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