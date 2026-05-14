Why Are Nebius Shares Surging On Thursday?

• Nebius Group stock is challenging resistance. Why is NBIS stock breaking out?

Earnings Snapshot

Nebius reported first-quarter 2026 results on Wednesday. The company posted an adjusted loss per share of 33 cents on revenue of $399 million, up 684% from a year earlier.

Nebius said its AI cloud business generated $389.7 million in quarterly revenue, up 841% from the prior year. Annualized run-rate revenue climbed to $1.92 billion at the end of March, up 674% year over year.

The company reiterated its 2026 revenue outlook at $3 billion-$3.4 billion and sees an annualized run-rate revenue of $7 billion–$9 billion.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with a consensus price target of $179. Recent analyst moves include:

Citizens : Market Outperform (Raises target to $270 on May 14)

: Market Outperform (Raises target to $270 on May 14) DA Davidson : Buy (Raises target to $250 on May 14)

: Buy (Raises target to $250 on May 14) BofA Securities: Buy (Raises target to $205 on May 11)

Critical Technical Levels for NBIS Stock

The longer-term trend remains firmly bullish: the stock is trading 39.2% above its 20-day SMA, 69% above its 50-day SMA, and 120.1% above its 200-day SMA, which is the kind of separation you typically only see in momentum leaders. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA — two bullish crossover signals that confirm the uptrend across timeframes.

Momentum is now stretched, with RSI at 70.08, which signals the move is getting overheated and prone to sharp pullbacks even if the primary trend stays intact. A key timing note is that RSI pushed into overbought territory in May, and price has continued to extend since then — so the risk is less "trend break" and more "air pocket" if buyers pause.

The stock is also trading above its prior 52-week high of $217.34, putting it in breakout territory where former resistance can become support if the move holds. From a structure standpoint, March marked a recent swing low and May marked a swing high, so bulls generally want to see any dip stay orderly above those prior pivot zones rather than turning into a fast mean-reversion back toward the moving averages.

Key Resistance : $228.99 — Price is in fresh-high territory, so the current area acts as the immediate "supply test" level

: $228.99 — Price is in fresh-high territory, so the current area acts as the immediate "supply test" level Key Support: $217.34 — Prior 52-week high that can act as a breakout retest zone

NBIS Stock Price Activity: Nebius Group shares were up 11.76% at $231.64 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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