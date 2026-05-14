Snail (SNAL) Shares Surge 180% Following Q1 Earnings Beat

Snail stock is among today’s top performers. What’s driving SNAL stock higher?

Snail Reports 35.7% Revenue Growth On Strong Q1 Results

The move follows first-quarter results for the period ended Mar. 31, when net revenue rose 35.7% to $27.3 million and EPS came in at 6 cents, with both metrics beating expectations. Management also pointed to ARK: Survival Ascended selling 1.4 million units and said about $11 million of deferred revenue is expected to be recognized when Genesis Part 1 releases.

Snail's $27.3 million revenue print also cleared Street expectations by 51.64%, while EPS beat by 128.57%, reinforcing that the move is being driven by fundamentals rather than a pure technical pop.

Critical Technical Levels For Snail (SNAL) Stock

From a trend perspective, the stock is now stretched well above its key moving averages—about 122% above the 20-day SMA (63 cents) and roughly 67% above the 200-day SMA (84 cents)—which often signals a momentum-driven repricing rather than a slow trend grind. The shorter-term setup is constructive with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA, but the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA, keeping the longer-term backdrop mixed.

MACD is the cleaner momentum lens right now: it's below its signal line with a negative histogram, which suggests upside pressure is cooling versus the prior upswing unless buyers can rebuild momentum. RSI adds one useful check: at 43.73, it doesn't read like an "overbought" condition yet, even after the spike.

Key Resistance : $2.16 — the 52-week high from April, a natural area where prior supply can reappear

: $2.16 — the 52-week high from April, a natural area where prior supply can reappear Key Support: 84 cents — near the 200-day SMA, a common "line in the sand" for trend traders after a vertical move

What Does Snail Do And How Does It Make Money?

Snail is an independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, with a portfolio of premium games across console, PC,and mobile. It operates as a single reportable segment, with the majority of revenue coming from the United States, alongside international markets including the UK and other countries.

SNAL Shares Surge Thursday Afternoon

SNAL Stock Price Activity: Snail shares were up 181.24% at $1.41 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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