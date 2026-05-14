Why Akari Therapeutics Stock Is Surging On Thursday?

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares are surging on Thursday. Investors are reacting to upcoming earnings and recent intellectual property milestones.

Earnings Anticipation Builds

The oncology biotech company will report first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 26. Analysts currently estimate a loss per share of $2.80. Despite the projected loss, sentiment remains high. Akari has beaten EPS estimates in three consecutive quarters.

European Patent Strengthens IP

On Tuesday, the company announced a major European patent grant. This provides composition-of-matter protection for Akari's proprietary PH1 ADC payload platform. The patent spans over 35 countries, including Germany, France, and the U.K.

CEO Abizer Gaslightwala stated, "This European patent grant further strengthens the foundation of our proprietary payload platform and reinforces our ability to build a differentiated ADC pipeline."

Platform Differentiation and Pipeline

Akari's platform targets RNA splicing biology. This approach aims to disrupt cancer cell processes and enhance immune activation.

The company is currently advancing AKTX-101 and AKTX-102. AKTX-101 is in IND-enabling studies. A Phase 1 human trial is expected by mid-2027.

The European win follows a patent approval in Australia late last month. Akari now holds patents in the U.S., China, Japan, and India.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For AKTX

The bigger-picture chart is still defined by a steep downtrend: the stock is down 94.17% over the past 12 months and is trading near the bottom of its 52-week range ($3.02 low vs. $56.80 high).

From a trend standpoint, price remains well below its major moving averages, with the 20-day SMA at $5.47 and the 200-day SMA at $19.20 acting as overhead gravity.

The moving-average structure reinforces that caution, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA—classic bearish alignment that often caps rebounds.

Key Resistance : $5.47

: $5.47 Key Support: $3.02

AKTX Price Action: Akari Therapeutics shares were up 3.17% at $3.23 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $3.01, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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