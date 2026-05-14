Why Is HPE Stock Surging On Thursday?

The Nasdaq is up 0.83% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.69%.

• Hewlett Packard shares are testing new highs. Why are HPE shares at highs?

Irenic Capital Joins Activist Push

Regulatory Hurdles and Acquisitions

HPE recently closed its $14 billion takeover of Juniper Networks. This represents the company's largest acquisition to date. However, an 18-month regulatory review sparked allegations of improper lobbying during the process.

Managing Multi-Billion Dollar Stakes

HPE Stock: Key Levels and Trends to Watch

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is stretched well above its major trend gauges, trading 17.2% above the 20-day SMA of $28.95 and 44.2% above the 200-day SMA of $23.53, which is classic strong trend, extended price behavior.

The longer-term structure is still constructive, highlighted by the golden cross in April — 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA after the earlier death cross in March.

Momentum is the key near-term risk: RSI is 71.53, which puts the stock in overbought territory and signals the move is getting stretched versus its recent pace.

The stock is also trading above its prior 52-week high of $32.53, which turns that old ceiling into a potential new reference area if price retests from above.

HPE Stock Price Activity: Hewlett Packard shares were up 7.30% at $34.41 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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