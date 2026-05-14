Why FuelCell Energy Stock Is Falling On Thursday?

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are trading lower Thursday. The dip follows a period of extreme volatility and massive gains for the hydrogen fuel cell sector.

Investors Pivot to Profit-Taking

The primary driver behind Thursday’s decline appears to be aggressive profit-taking. FuelCell Energy stock hit a new 52-week high of $20.27 on Wednesday.

This peak capped a four-day surge where the stock climbed over 50%. Traders are now securing gains after the rapid price appreciation.

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Sector Performance and Momentum

Despite the Thursday slide, FuelCell Energy remains significantly higher than its levels from last week.

The fuel cell sector is reacting to the Bloom Energy master agreement, which supports up to 2.8 gigawatt of capacity. Investors are weighing these long-term infrastructure needs against short-term technical overbought conditions.

FCEL Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

FCEL's longer-term trend is still pointed up, but the stock is extended versus its key moving averages—about 56% above the 20-day SMA $12.34 and roughly 148% above the 200-day SMA of $7.77.

Momentum is the big story: RSI is at 80.62, which signals the move has become stretched to the upside and can be vulnerable to fast shakeouts.

From a trend-structure standpoint, the moving-average stack remains bullish, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross (50-day SMA over the 200-day SMA) that formed in October.

Key Resistance : $20.27 — the 52-week high from May, a level that often draws supply on retests

: $20.27 — the 52-week high from May, a level that often draws supply on retests Key Support: $12.34 — the 20-day SMA, a logical "first test" area if the pullback deepens

FCEL Stock Price Activity: FuelCell Energy shares were down 1.36% at $19.64 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $20.27, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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