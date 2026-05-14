What's Going On With Netflix Stock?

Netflix stock is showing downward pressure. What’s ahead for NFLX stock?

What’s Driving Netflix’s Growth?

Netflix recently said it spent more than $135 billion on films and TV shows over the past decade, contributing over $325 billion to the global economy and supporting more than 425,000 production jobs. The company also pointed to non-English-language content now representing over one-third of total viewing, helped by global hits like “Squid Game” and “Money Heist”.

Netflix also ended 2025 with more than 325 million paid subscribers, reinforcing why investors keep treating content scale as a moat, even during drawdowns. The company framed the update through its "Netflix Effect" report, which highlights the economic, cultural and social impact of its content worldwide.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For NFLX Stock

Even with today's lift, Netflix is still in a longer-term downtrend: it's trading 4.5% below its 20-day SMA, 7.6% below its 50-day SMA, 3.3% below its 100-day SMA, and 14.7% below its 200-day SMA. The trend structure remains pressured with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross that formed in December 2025 (50-day below 200-day) still hanging over the bigger picture.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure fading unless price can reclaim key moving-average zones. In plain English, MACD compares shorter- and longer-term trend momentum, and being below the signal line often means rallies are having trouble sustaining.

From a levels standpoint, the near-term "prove it" area is overhead supply in the mid-$90s, while the February low zone remains the line in the sand for bulls.

Key Resistance : $94.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, sitting close to the 50-day SMA area ($94.93)

: $94.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, sitting close to the 50-day SMA area ($94.93) Key Support: $75.00 — sits on the 52-week low area ($75.01), a spot where buyers previously defended the tape

How Netflix Dominates The Streaming Market

Netflix's business is mainly its streaming service, and it has built the biggest TV entertainment subscriber base across the U.S. and international markets, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. It also has reach across nearly the entire global population outside of China, which is why its content strategy and international viewing mix matter so much to the long-term story.

The company has historically focused on on-demand series, movies, and documentaries rather than a steady slate of live programming or sports. Since introducing ad-supported plans in 2022, Netflix also has a second lever, advertising, alongside subscription fees, which can influence how investors think about growth and margins as the content spend scales.

Netflix’s Strengths, Weaknesses In Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Netflix, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Netflix’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-quality-heavy profile that's still fighting weak momentum and a less compelling value setup. For longer-term investors, the setup argues for patience until the chart starts reclaiming the mid-$90s area and key moving averages, while traders may keep treating rallies as tactical until momentum improves.

NFLX Stock Price Movement On Thursday

NFLX Stock Price Activity: Netflix shares were down 0.07% at $87.50 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data. The stock initially traded up to around $88.50 before pulling back.

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