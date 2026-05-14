Innoviz Posts Worse-Than-Expected Q1 Results, Shares Dive

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) reported first-quarter earnings Thursday before the market opened. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Innoviz stock is showing notable weakness. What’s weighing on INVZ shares?

INVZ Q1 Highlights

Innoviz reported a loss of 12 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate for a 9 cent-loss. In addition, the company reported revenue of $7.13 million, missing the consensus estimate of $13.50 million.

Liquidity as of March 31 totaled approximately $60.1 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, marketable securities and short-term restricted cash.

"In the early months of 2026, we announced our entry into the defense and homeland security market, reached critical technical milestones with our new products, made progress on existing programs, and continued to engage with automotive and non-automotive customers," said CEO Omer Keilaf.

Keilaf added that several non-recurring engineering milestones were pushed out of the first quarter, partly due to customer requests for additional content, resulting in lower-than-anticipated revenue. He noted that the company's full-year outlook remains unchanged.

Innoviz affirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $67 million to $73 million, versus the consensus estimate of $70 million.

Innoviz Shares Fall Thursday

INVZ Price Action: At the time of writing, Innoviz shares are trading 25.10% lower at 69 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.