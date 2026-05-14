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Starbucks Sign outside a building
May 14, 2026 10:33 AM 3 min read

Starbucks Shares Rise As TD Cowen Upgrades To Buy On Turnaround Momentum

What Is Driving Starbucks Stock Higher?

Starbucks is getting incremental support from TD Cowen's move to Buy and a $120 target, which frames the post-earnings rally as more than a one-day squeeze. The call also stands out because the stock finished Wednesday at $105.95, leaving clear room versus that $120 level.

Starbucks Stock: Key Levels To Watch

Starbucks is pressing into its 52-week high zone, with the current price just below the $108.05 peak, so the next question is whether it can hold above the prior breakout area instead of slipping back toward earlier consolidation. Trend structure remains constructive, with shares trading 5.2% above the 20-day SMA ($102.43), 9.8% above the 50-day SMA ($98.20), and 19% above the 200-day SMA ($90.56).

For momentum, MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which typically points to improving upside pressure versus the prior downswing (in plain English: buyers are gaining control relative to the recent baseline). The golden cross that formed in January (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) adds a longer-term tailwind, but the stock is also extended enough that pullbacks toward trend support can show up quickly if momentum cools.

  • Key Support: $103.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, sitting close to the short-term trend area (near the 20-day moving average zone)

What Is Starbucks And How Does It Operate?

Starbucks stands out as the world's biggest and most recognizable coffee brand, built around highly customizable beverages and a footprint of nearly 41,000 cafes in over 80 countries. About 52% are company-operated, with the rest run by licensees, which gives the model a mix of direct store economics and royalty-like revenue streams.

The company spans North America (74% of revenue as of the end of fiscal 2025), international (21%), and channel development (5%), with revenue coming from stores, licensee royalties, equipment and product sales, ready-to-drink beverages and packaged coffee.

Starbucks Benzinga Edge Scorecard Analysis

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Starbucks, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

  • Momentum: Bullish (Score: 72.11) — The stock is showing strong trend persistence versus the broader market.
  • Value: Weak (Score: 15.71) — Valuation looks stretched, which can limit upside if growth expectations cool.
  • Growth: Weak (Score: 19.06) — The market is not scoring Starbucks as a high-growth name right now, raising the bar for execution.

The Verdict: Starbucks’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-led setup with a premium valuation profile. For longer-term investors, that often means the trend can keep working, but entries tend to matter more—pullbacks toward support may offer cleaner risk/reward than chasing near the 52-week high.

Starbucks Shares Edge Higher Thursday Morning

SBUX Stock Price Activity: Starbucks shares were up 1.61% at $107.66 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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