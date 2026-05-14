Quantum Computing Stock Pauses After Post-Earnings Surge: What Investors Need To Know

Quantum Computing stock is showing weakness. What’s driving QUBT stock lower?

What Drove Quantum Computing’s Q1 Earnings Beat?

Quantum Computing posted first-quarter results that topped expectations, reporting a loss of 2 cents per share versus a 5 cent-loss estimate, alongside revenue of $3.69 million versus a $3.27 million estimate. The company tied the revenue step-up largely to its February acquisition of Luminar Semiconductor and, to a lesser extent, its March acquisition of NuCrypt.

Quantum Computing's deal-driven growth story is what powered the post-earnings spike, with Luminar acquired in a $110 million all-cash transaction and NuCrypt bought in a deal valued at $5 million. The company also ended the quarter with about $1.4 billion in cash and a contract backlog of roughly $16 million as of March 31, which traders are weighing against the stock's quick run.

Critical Levels To Watch For QUBT Stock

With S&P 500 futures up 0.3% in premarket trade, QUBT's dip reads as stock-specific cooling after a fast run rather than a broad risk-off tape. Zooming out, the stock is up 23.52% over the past 12 months, but it's still working back from a much higher zone after the 52-week high of $25.84 set in October 2025.

Trend-wise, QUBT is trading 13.1% above its 20-day SMA ($9.60), 32.1% above its 50-day SMA ($8.22), and 17.9% above its 100-day SMA ($9.21), which keeps the near-term structure pointed up. The longer-term picture is more mixed: the stock is still trading 12.4% below its 200-day SMA ($12.40), even though it's slightly above its 200-day EMA ($10.58), a setup that often acts like a "decision zone" for swing traders.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests upside pressure is improving versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it usually means sellers are losing control even if the stock hasn't fully reclaimed its longer-term trend.

Key turning points help frame the risk: the death cross in December 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) is still a longer-term headwind, while the more recent swing low in March and swing high in May define the current trading range. If the stock can build higher lows above short-term averages, it improves the odds of a later push back toward the 200-day SMA area.

Key Support: $10.00 — a nearby round-number level that sits close to the 200-day EMA ($10.58), making it a practical "line in the sand" if premarket weakness extends

What Is Quantum Computing Inc?

Quantum Computing Inc is an integrated photonics and non-linear quantum optics company building machines for quantum computing, reservoir computing, and remote sensing, imaging, and cybersecurity applications using patented photonics technology. A key part of the pitch is that its products are designed to run at room temperature and low power, aiming for more practical deployment than systems that require extreme cooling.

QUBT Stock Price Movement During Premarket

QUBT Stock Price Activity: Quantum Computing shares were down 3.90% at $10.60 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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