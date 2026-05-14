What's Going On With SoFi Stock Thursday?

SoFi Technologies stock is trading at depressed levels. What should traders watch with SOFI?

What’s Driving SoFi Technologies’ Recent Volatility?

With the market now debating second-quarter targets, SoFi guided adjusted net revenue to about $1.115 billion and EPS to a range of 10 cents to 11 cents, a setup that left little room versus a $1.12 billion consensus revenue view. Operationally, the company also pointed to members up 35% to 14.7 million and total products up 39% to 22.2 million as key momentum markers.

Critical Support And Resistance Levels For SOFI Stock

From a longer-term trend lens, the stock is still fighting its tape: it's trading 11% below the 20-day SMA ($17.28), 24.7% below the 100-day SMA ($20.40), and 34.7% below the 200-day SMA ($23.55). That distance from the longer moving averages is consistent with the broader drawdown from the November 2025 52-week high of $32.73, even as price tries to base above the $12.74 52-week low.

The moving-average stack is mixed, which is why rallies have been choppy: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a short-term constructive crossover), but the death cross from March (50-day below the 200-day) often acts like overhead supply when price pushes into resistance zones. In practice, that means bounces can look good early, then stall as longer-term holders sell into strength.

Momentum also leans defensive using MACD as the primary read: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to fading upside pressure versus the prior upswing unless buyers can reclaim that baseline. Put simply, MACD compares faster and slower trend momentum, and being below the signal line usually means rallies are more likely to fail than extend.

Key Support: $15.00 — a nearby round-number zone where buyers previously stepped in during pullbacks

SoFi Technologies Benzinga Edge Scorecard Overview

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for SoFi Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Weak (Score: 8.44) — The stock's recent price action is lagging, which fits with shares sitting well below key long-term moving averages.

: Weak (Score: 8.44) — The stock's recent price action is lagging, which fits with shares sitting well below key long-term moving averages. Growth: Bullish (Score: 98.12) — The business is still being scored as a high-growth story, aligning with the focus on member and product expansion.

The Verdict: SoFi Technologies’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with weak momentum right now. For longer-term investors, that often means the fundamental story may be intact, but the chart likely needs more time (and stronger follow-through) before the trend looks repaired.

SOFI Stock Price Activity in Thursday’s Premarket

SOFI Stock Price Activity: SoFi Technologies shares were trading at $15.39 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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