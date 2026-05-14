Nokia Blocks Acer, Asus Patent Lawsuits In Huge UK Legal Win

The ruling arrived after a British appeals court sided with Nokia in lawsuits brought by Taiwanese electronics makers Acer and Asus.

Reuters reported the decision ended ongoing London litigation connected to fair patent licensing terms.

Appeals Court Stops Patent Cases

The Court of Appeal ruled Tuesday that the London proceedings should not continue. Judges determined Nokia had already proposed arbitration to settle licensing terms tied to its patents.

The dispute centered on technology used for video coding systems. Acer and Asus previously convinced the High Court that Nokia should provide an interim licensing agreement before final terms emerged.

The earlier ruling would have required temporary licensing arrangements while courts determined reasonable and non-discriminatory patent conditions.

Nokia later challenged that outcome through the appeals process.

Nokia Pushes Arbitration Route

The Finnish telecom company argued arbitration represented the proper route for resolving licensing disagreements, Reuters added.

The appeals court accepted that position and permanently paused the London claims.

A Nokia spokesperson told Reuters that the judgment canceled a scheduled trial planned for June and July.

The court also noted that Nokia had already offered patent access under fair terms. However, arbitration would determine the eventual pricing and conditions attached to those agreements.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $10.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Argus Research : Upgraded to Buy (forecast $15.00) (April 27)

: Upgraded to Buy (forecast $15.00) (April 27) Morgan Stanley : Initiated with Overweight (forecast $8.00) (February 9)

: Initiated with Overweight (forecast $8.00) (February 9) JP Morgan: Overweight (raises forecast to $8.00) (December 1, 2025)

Technical Analysis

Nokia is trading well above its major moving averages, which is what a strong trend looks like on a longer-term chart: 29.2% above the 20-day SMA ($11.98), 56.1% above the 50-day SMA ($9.92), and 125.2% above the 200-day SMA ($6.88).

That kind of separation often supports "buy-the-dip" behavior, but it also raises the odds of sharper pullbacks when momentum cools.

RSI is the cleanest momentum read right now, and at 72.18 it's in overbought territory—meaning the recent buying has been aggressive enough that the stock can be prone to pauses or quick shakeouts.

The trend backdrop is still constructive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross in October 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) reinforcing the longer-term bullish structure after the prior death cross in August 2025.

From a level-to-level perspective, the stock is also trading above its prior 52-week high ($14.83), which turns that area into a key "line in the sand" for bulls if price starts to mean-revert.

The most recent swing high in May and swing low in February help frame the current range: traders will typically watch for higher lows above the short-term averages to keep the uptrend intact.

Key Resistance : $15.43 — premarket price area and the current push into fresh highs

: $15.43 — premarket price area and the current push into fresh highs Key Support: $14.83 — prior 52-week high zone that often acts as first support after a breakout

Nokia Price Action

NOK Price Action: Nokia shares were up 5.14% at $15.47 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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