UMC Stock Jumps After Launch Of New Display Chip Technology

UMC Launches 14nm FinFET Platform

The new platform was validated at UMC's Fab 12A facility for next-generation display technologies. UMC said the process design kit is now available for customer designs.

Compared with UMC's 22nm process, the 14nm platform reduces power consumption by up to 40%.

The platform also cuts chip area by 35%, enabling longer battery life and thinner smartphone driver modules.

The company said the platform replaces planar transistors with FinFET devices in digital circuitry. The change improves electrical performance, drive speeds, signal integrity, and supports higher refresh rates for high-resolution displays.

UMC added that optimized mid-voltage device capabilities provide greater flexibility for source driver circuit design.

Executive Commentary And Market Position

Steven Hsu, Vice President of Technology Development at UMC, said the launch marks "a major step forward" as the company brings FinFET technology to display drivers for the first time.

UMC said it remains the only foundry offering a 22nm display driver IC solution. The company provides high-voltage process technologies ranging from 0.6µm to 14nm nodes.

April Revenue Growth

Separately, the company reported unaudited April 2026 net sales of 22.66 billion New Taiwan Dollars, up 10.8% year over year from 20.45 billion New Taiwan Dollars.

Revenue for the first four months of 2026 increased 6.88% year over year to 83.70 billion New Taiwan Dollars.

Bullish Trend And Overbought Signals

United Microelectronics has shown impressive momentum over the past year, with a 12-month gain of 105.68%.

The stock is currently trading significantly above its moving averages, with the price sitting 31% above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 99.5% above the 200-day SMA, indicating a strong bullish trend.

The stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed to 79.95, signaling overbought conditions and increasing the likelihood of a pullback or consolidation phase.

The high RSI level reflects strong upward momentum, but it also signals that the stock may be stretched, prompting traders to remain cautious.

UMC Earnings Preview

The next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 29, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 15 cents (Up from 12 cents YoY)

: 15 cents (Up from 12 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $2.06 billion (Up from $2.01 billion YoY)

: $2.06 billion (Up from $2.01 billion YoY) Valuation: Forward P/E of 25.5x (Indicates premium valuation)

UMC Price Action: United Microelectronics shares were up 8.98% at $17.35 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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