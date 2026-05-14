Doximity, Aeluma, PDF Solutions And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 200 points on Thursday.

Doximity, which operates an online networking service for medical professionals, reported fourth-quarter revenue of $145.4 million, beating analyst estimates of $144.08 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Revenue was up 5% on a year-over-year basis. The company reported adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share for the quarter, missing estimates of 28 cents per share.

Doximity shares dipped 21.3% to $18.42 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

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