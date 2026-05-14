What's Going On With Robo.ai Stock Thursday?

The platform is introduced by its newly acquired business, Neurovia AI. It aims to optimize data storage and processing for AI applications.

Launches NeuroStream Platform

The Dubai-based company’s platform utilizes advanced bitmap vectorization algorithms to reduce data storage costs while maintaining high visual fidelity.

Internal benchmarking shows that a 5.5GB 4K 60fps video processed using NeuroStream can be reduced to about 278MB. This represents roughly a 95% reduction in storage requirements.

The results suggest that NeuroStream achieves substantial compression while preserving key visual attributes, including original resolution and frame rate.

The platform is designed to address the rising costs of data storage, which have reportedly increased fourfold since 2026, offering potential economic benefits of $1,000 to $1,500 annually for AI customers per terabyte saved.

Neurovia AI Acquistion

Last week, the company acquired Neurovia AI, a data processing and compression technology company. The all-stock deal was priced at $100 million. With this, Robo.ai expects to expand infrastructure for the growing physical AI market.

The Dubai-based company said it will acquire 100% of Neurovia’s equity interests, subject to customary closing conditions. Shares of Robo.ai surged following the announcement.

Robo.ai said the acquisition strengthens its strategy to build foundational infrastructure for what it describes as the “machine economy,” where AI-powered systems increasingly rely on real-world data generated by autonomous machines and connected devices.

Robo.ai Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, AIIO is now trading 394.9% above its 20-day SMA (81 cents) and 174.5% above its 50-day SMA ($1.46), which tells you this is an extended rebound rather than a slow, orderly uptrend. It’s also 31.6% above its 100-day SMA ($3.05), putting the stock back on the stronger side of an intermediate trend gauge after a deep drawdown.

Momentum is the big story: RSI is 82.14, which is overbought and signals the move is getting stretched in the near term (RSI measures how “overheated” buying or selling pressure is versus recent history). The catch is that the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA (a bearish crossover), so bulls typically want to see price hold above the faster averages long enough for that longer-term structure to repair.

Key Resistance : $4.55 — near the 100-day EMA, a level that often acts like a “ceiling” on first tests after a rebound

: $4.55 — near the 100-day EMA, a level that often acts like a “ceiling” on first tests after a rebound Key Support: $3.05 — aligns with the 100-day SMA, a key line the stock is now trying to build above

What Robo.ai (AIIO) Does And Why It Matters

Robo.ai is a decentralized, AI-powered intelligent mobility platform that integrates smart vehicles, robotics, and blockchain technologies. The company is focused on developing an AI-NAS ecosystem that combines hardware and software to create a passenger-centric platform, leveraging onboard computing and an open cloud environment.

The launch of NeuroStream is particularly relevant as it positions Robo.ai to capitalize on the growing demand for efficient data processing in the AI sector. With its innovative technology, the company aims to enhance its market presence and provide solutions that meet the needs of industries relying on large-scale data management.

AIIO Stock Price Activity: Robo.ai shares were up 53.67% at $4.011 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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