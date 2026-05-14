Why Is Intel Stock Falling Thursday?

Nasdaq futures are up 0.25% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.31%.

Despite the immediate cooling, market experts suggest the underlying fundamentals are shifting in favor of the company.

The Rise Of Agentic AI

Agentic AI requires 10 to 100 times more tokens than basic chat-based AI, Niles noted. This transition requires an orchestration engine to organize data, a task CPUs perform best. Consequently, hardware demand ratios previously at eight graphics processing unit (GPU) for every one CPU are moving toward one-to-one.

Expansion Of The Foundry Business

Massive Market Forecasts

Navigating Sector Volatility

Niles acknowledged that semiconductor stocks are currently overbought. He warned that a 15% to 20% sector correction wouldn’t surprise him. However, he maintains strong long-term conviction due to the explosive compute needs of the AI buildout.

INTC Price Action: Intel shares were down 3.42% at $116.17 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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