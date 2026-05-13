'Tip Of The Iceberg': Culper Research Targets Nvidia's Alleged China Problem

• NVIDIA stock is approaching key resistance levels. Why is NVDA stock breaking out?

The report claims that while Nvidia has publicly stated its China compute business dropped to zero following April 2025 trade restrictions, more than 20% of its FY 2026 compute revenues were actually driven by Chinese demand through illegal diversion and Southeast Asian intermediaries.

Benzinga has reached out to Nvidia for comment on the Culper report.

Nvidia stock is approaching key resistance levels. Why did NVDA hit a new high?

Megaspeed International Linked to Secret Alibaba Financing

The report further alleges that CEO Jensen Huang maintains an “uncomfortably close” relationship with Megaspeed's leadership and is frequently accompanied by Alibaba representatives during his visits to data centers.

DOJ Indictments and Diversion Risks Threaten Forward Revenue

Culper warns that as Beijing pivots toward domestic alternatives and clamps down on foreign chips, Nvidia faces a massive “air gap” in its forward revenue estimates.

NVDA Shares Edge Higher Wednesday Afternoon

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were up 2.66% at $226.65 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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