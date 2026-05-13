EchoStar Stock Is Trending Higher: What's Going On?

EchoStar shares are powering higher. Why is SATS stock surging?

The approval removes the final regulatory barrier and confirms that EchoStar can now complete both sales, which together represent more than $40 billion in deal value according to the FCC.

FCC Approval Unlocks Two Large Spectrum Deals

The FCC authorized EchoStar to sell roughly 65 megahertz of nationwide spectrum to SpaceX for use in Starlink's direct to device service. This gives SpaceX its first nationwide stretch of exclusive spectrum for smartphone connectivity from orbit, something that required formal approval before the deal could close.

What The Approval Means For EchoStar

The FCC attached several conditions to the transactions, including strict buildout requirements for AT&T, new flexibility for SpaceX to use the spectrum across satellite and ground networks, and a requirement that EchoStar establish a multibillion‑dollar escrow fund for potential claims.

With these conditions in place, the agency concluded that the transfers promote more efficient spectrum use and strengthen competition across wireless and satellite markets.

EchoStar And The Trend That Refuses To Cool Off

Technically, the stock is extended, but that’s often what leadership looks like before it turns into exhaustion. EchoStar is trading 6.8% above its 20-day SMA of $125.03, 11.8% above its 50-day SMA ($119.45) and 46.8% above its 200-day SMA ($91.00). That stacked moving-average structure typically signals buyers are still in control on pullbacks, even if the chart is starting to feel crowded.

Here are some key levels:

Key Resistance : $137.50 — sitting right near the 52-week high area, where upside attempts can stall

: $137.50 — sitting right near the 52-week high area, where upside attempts can stall Key Support: $117.00 — a prior buyer-defense zone that also sits near the broader moving-average "catch-up" area

SATS Shares Are Trending Higher

SATS Price Action: EchoStar shares were up 3.05% at $133.32 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $137.44, according to Benzinga Pro.

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