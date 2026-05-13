Why Is Ouster Stock Surging On Wednesday?

Nasdaq is up 1.09% and the S&P 500 has gained 0.61%.

• Ouster stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is OUST stock up today?

Nvidia Integration Drives Momentum

Ouster announced that its new Rev8 OS digital lidar sensors are now qualified for the Nvidia Drive Hyperion platform. This platform accelerates Level 4 autonomous vehicle development.

The company’s software now features optimized plugins for the Nvidia DriveWorks SDK. This allows high-density point clouds to be ingested directly into Nvidia's hardware.

Breakthrough in Native Color Lidar

The Rev8 family introduces the world's first native color lidar. This technology provides fused color and depth data. CEO Angus Pacala stated, “With Rev8 compatibility on the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform, automotive customers around the world can benefit from superior range and resolution, along with the world’s first native color lidar, to enhance safety and performance in the real world.”

Financial Outlook and Capital Strategy

The surge follows a volatile week for the lidar maker. On May 5, Ouster reported first-quarter revenue of $48.58 million. This beat analyst estimates of $46.27 million.

However, the company also filed a prospectus supplement on May 8. It allows for the sale of up to $100 million in common stock through an at-the-market offering.

Ouster Stock: Key Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, Ouster is extended above its key moving averages, trading about 23.3% above the 20-day SMA of $26.59 and roughly 29.6% above the 200-day SMA of $25.28.

The longer-term backdrop still has a wrinkle: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish), but the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA after the death cross in February.

Key Resistance : $36 — Nearby round-number area where rallies can stall if buyers don't follow through

: $36 — Nearby round-number area where rallies can stall if buyers don't follow through Key Support: $27.50 — Recent pivot zone that sits closer to the stock's short-term trend area and could attract dip-buyers

OUST Stock Price Activity: Ouster shares were up 24.32% at $33.69 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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