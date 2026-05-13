Celsius Stock Plunges To 52-Week Low: What's Driving The Action?

Celsius Holdings stock is among today’s weakest performers. Why is CELH stock falling?

CELH Stock Drops As Margin Pressures Spark Investor Concerns

The selling pressure follows a tone shift after the company's first-quarter beat, with the debate moving from "distribution upside" to whether a broader portfolio mix dilutes profitability near term. In that quarter, adjusted EPS was 41 cents (versus a 30-cent consensus) and revenue was $782.6 million (versus a $766.8 million estimate), while gross margin contracted by 400 basis points as lower-margin brands were added.

With the mix under the microscope, Alani Nu posted record first-quarter 2026 sales of about $368.1 million and Rockstar Energy added roughly $66.6 million, growth that helps scale revenue but can pressure margins. Management also pegged its U.S. energy drink position at an approximate 20.9% dollar share in the first quarter, raising the bar for how much incremental distribution can translate into profitable share gains.

Celsius is also testing trader conviction after Monday's 10% drop, which put extra focus on whether the stock can hold key support levels while the margin debate plays out. That earlier flush is still shaping positioning into midweek, as dip-buyers look for stabilization signals and shorts press the trend.

Celsius: Key Technical Levels To Watch

From a longer-term trend perspective, the chart remains firmly bearish: the stock is trading 16.5% below its 20-day SMA ($33.30) and 42.2% below its 200-day SMA ($48.13). The downtrend structure is reinforced by the death cross in March (the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), a setup that often caps rallies until price can reclaim key moving averages.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner lens right now: it's below its signal line with a negative histogram, which suggests upside pressure is fading versus the prior upswing. In plain English, when MACD sits below its signal line, it often means sellers are still controlling the "baseline" momentum unless buyers can force a reversal.

The stock is also sitting below its prior 52-week low ($28.77), which can turn that area into overhead supply if price tries to bounce back into the range. On the upside, the first big technical hurdle is simply getting back above the 20-day/50-day area, since the stock is trading 24.7% below its 50-day SMA ($36.94).

Key Resistance : $33.30 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a common "first sell zone" in downtrends

: $33.30 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a common "first sell zone" in downtrends Key Support: $28.77 — the prior 52-week low zone, now a key bounce-or-break level after the breakdown

Celsius Benzinga Edge Rankings Overview

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Celsius Holdings, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Celsius Holdings’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak-tilted profile, led by very soft momentum and below-average value and growth scores. For longer-term bulls, the setup argues for patience until the stock can reclaim key moving averages and show that portfolio expansion isn't coming at the expense of margins.

Celsius Stock Price Activity Today

CELH Stock Price Activity: Celsius Holdings shares were down 5.34% at $28.02 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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