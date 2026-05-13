Why Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Shares Are Surging Today?

AOSL Completes Chongqing Joint Venture Stake Sale

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor completed the sale of approximately 20.3% equity interest in its Chongqing, China, power semiconductor joint venture after receiving the final installment of the $150 million purchase price on May 11, 2026.

The transaction was originally announced in July 2025 between Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (Shanghai) Ltd. and SIMIC Holdings Co., Ltd.

The joint venture operates a power semiconductor packaging, testing, and 12-inch wafer fabrication facility in Chongqing, China.

SIMIC Holdings paid the $150 million purchase price in four installments, with the final payment completing the transaction.

Third-Quarter Results Beat Expectations

Separately, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on May 6.

The company posted an adjusted loss of 28 cents per share, better than the 34-cent loss expected. Revenue of $163.8 million also topped the $160 million consensus estimate.

CEO Stephen Chang said results benefited from strength in advanced computing applications, including AI, servers, and graphics, as well as demand from a key U.S. smartphone customer.

Outlook And Operational Commentary

Management said it expects early signs of improvement in the June quarter as product mix and demand for higher-performance applications strengthen.

RSI And Key Levels

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits at 52.12, indicating a neutral momentum state. This suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, providing room for further movement in either direction.

Key Resistance : $46.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $46.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $37.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

AOSL Next Earnings Date And Analyst Price Targets

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is slated to provide its next financial update on August 5, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 30 cents (Down from 2 cents YoY)

: Loss of 30 cents (Down from 2 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $168.14 million (Down from $176.48 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $36.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Initiated with Buy (Target $50.00) (May 1)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $50.00) (May 1) B. Riley Securities : Neutral (Raises Target to $25.00) (April 13)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $25.00) (April 13) Stifel: Hold (Lowers Target to $22.00) (February 6)

How AOSL Ranks On Momentum Versus The Market

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 94.27) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals strong momentum, indicating the stock is currently outperforming its peers.

AOSL Price Action: Alpha & Omega shares were up 12.80% at $42.55 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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