Why Is Plug Power Stock Gaining Wednesday?

The Nasdaq is up 0.90% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.49%.

Analysts Raise Price Forecasts

Wall Street sentiment improved after Plug Power delivered a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and stronger revenue growth.

Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintains a neutral rating but raised the price forecast from $2.75 to $3.75.

Meanwhile, George Gianarikas of Canaccord Genuity maintains a hold on the stock. He notably increased his price forecast from $2.5 to $4.

Plug Power Revenue Beats Growth Estimates

The hydrogen fuel cell company reported revenue of $163.5 million. This represents a 22% year-over-year increase. The figure easily cleared the $141.2 million estimate provided by Benzinga Pro.

The company reported a quarterly loss of 8 cents per share, narrower than analysts’ expectations of a 9-cent loss.

Improving Margins And Efficiency

A significant highlight was the improvement in gross margin. Margins jumped to negative 13% from negative 55% the previous year. Plug Power attributed this to cost reductions from Project Quantum Leap.

Critical Levels To Watch for PLUG Stock

From a longer-term trend perspective, Plug Power is extended above its major moving averages, which is typically what you see when a rally is in control: it’s trading 22.6% above the 20-day SMA, 44.4% above the 50-day SMA, and more than 60% above both the 100-day and 200-day SMAs.

The 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA keeps the near-term trend pointed up, and the golden cross (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) reinforces that the bigger-picture trend has been constructive since September 2025.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it’s above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests upside pressure is improving versus the prior downswing.

That matters because MACD is essentially tracking whether momentum is building or fading relative to its own recent baseline, and this setup leans toward buyers staying in control unless price starts losing key moving-average support.

The next obvious area traders will watch is the prior ceiling near the stock’s upper range, especially with the 52-week high close by. A clean push through that zone can keep trend-followers engaged, while a rejection there often sends price back toward the faster moving averages to “reset” the move.

Key Resistance: $4.50 — a nearby round-number area just below the $4.58 52-week high where rebounds can stall

Plug Power Price Action

PLUG Stock Price Activity: Plug Power shares were up 8.43% at $3.86 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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