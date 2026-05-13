Why Intuitive Machines Stock Is Surging On Wednesday?

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares are surging on Wednesday. The move comes as the company secures a key government contract and prepares for its first-quarter earnings report.

The Nasdaq is up 0.52% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.20%.

U.S. Space Force Selects LUNR

The primary catalyst is a new Andromeda IDIQ contract from the U.S. Space Force. Under this agreement, the company will compete to design next-generation Space Domain Awareness (SDA) capabilities.

"Our focus is to provide innovative and dependable SDA mission solutions for the U.S. Space Force," the company stated via X on Wednesday.

The project aims to track objects in geosynchronous orbit to maintain space superiority through 2030.

This award represents the first major selection since the company acquired Lanteris Space. Management highlighted the benefits of the merger for this specific project.

Earnings Anticipation And Estimates

The surge also precedes the company's first-quarter financial results, scheduled for Thursday. Analysts expect a loss of 6 cents per share. Revenue estimates sit at $204.63 million.

Investors remain cautious as the company has missed EPS estimates in six consecutive quarters.

Short Interest Dynamics

Data shows short interest decreased from 31.28 million to 28.01 million shares. Currently, 21.44% of the float remains short.

Given the average daily volume of 12.51 million shares, it would take short sellers 2.24 days to cover their positions.

Critical Levels To Watch for LUNR Stock

The bigger-picture trend remains firmly bullish: LUNR is trading well above its key moving averages, including the 20-day SMA ($26.89) and 200-day SMA ($15.27), and it's up 214.02% over the past 12 months.

The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish), and the golden cross (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) that formed in November 2025 continues to reinforce the longer-term uptrend.

Key Resistance : $36.56

: $36.56 Key Support: $26.89

LUNR Price Action: Intuitive Machines shares were up 12.93% at $36.24 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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