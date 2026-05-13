CoreWeave Stock Is Gaining Today: What Does The Chart Show?

CoreWeave stock is among today’s top performers. Why is CRWV stock up today?

Technical Picture: Trend Still Intact Despite a Pullback

CRWV remains in a longer‑term uptrend, holding well above its major moving averages. The stock sits 14.5% above the 50‑day SMA, 20.3% above the 100‑day SMA and 10.9% above the 200‑day SMA. That distance keeps the broader trend pointed higher even though the near‑term action has been uneven.

Shares are still 5.6% below the 20‑day SMA, which often signals digestion rather than a breakdown. The moving‑average setup is mixed. The 20‑day is above the 50‑day, which supports the intermediate trend, while the 50‑day remains below the 200‑day, which shows the longer‑term trend is still catching up. This type of structure often produces a two‑way tape where dips can attract buyers, but breakouts need confirmation.

Momentum is neutral. RSI sits at 47.73, which is neither overbought nor oversold. That level fits with a consolidation phase following the swing high in May and the swing low in March. It also signals that neither buyers nor sellers have full control right now.

Key Levels Traders Are Watching

The chart has two clean levels that matter next:

Resistance at $125 : A move toward this zone would test a round‑number area where rebounds have stalled before. A breakout above it would shift momentum back toward trend followers.

: A move toward this zone would test a round‑number area where rebounds have stalled before. A breakout above it would shift momentum back toward trend followers. Support at $103: This is the nearest level where buyers previously stepped in. A retest would determine whether the recent pullback is simply consolidation or something deeper.

In the broader 52‑week range, CoreWeave remains well below the $187 high and well above the $52.90 low, which keeps volatility front‑of‑mind for position sizing.

Sector Context: Tech Leadership Adds Fuel

CoreWeave is outperforming the Technology sector today, rising 3.37% versus XLK up 0.74%, a gap of roughly 2.16 percentage points. That relative strength matters because Technology is the strongest sector in the market today. When the sector leads, traders often look for names like CoreWeave that stay above key longer‑term averages during pullbacks and tend to be early movers when momentum rotates back into AI infrastructure.

CRWV Shares Are Rising

CRWV Price Action: CoreWeave shares were up 3.37% at $111.37 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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