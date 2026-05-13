Lucid Shares Surge Wednesday: What's Driving The Move?

Lucid Group stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s fueling LCID momentum?

What’s Driving Lucid Group’s Recent Stock Movement?

Lucid's direct-sales push is getting stress-tested in real time as investors weigh policy risk against fundamentals, even with total revenue up 20% year over year in the quarter.

Lucid's longer-dated bull case is increasingly tied to its sub-$50,000 midsize EV, with interim CEO Marc Winterhoff framing it as a cost-reduction push aimed at a "broader set of customers" and a production ramp targeted for 2027. That timeline has become the market's main "reset point" for scale after the first-quarter miss.

Lucid's autonomy narrative is also being repriced after Uber lifted planned Lucid robotaxi deployment from 20,000 to 35,000 and expanded its investment to $500 million, a detail traders are using to handicap potential future fleet demand.

LCID Stock: Key Levels And Momentum Indicators

Even after Wednesday's jump, LCID is still in a longer-term downtrend: it's trading 0.3% below its 20-day SMA ($6.53) and far below the 50-day ($8.47), 100-day ($9.60), and 200-day ($14.30) averages. The bearish stack remains intact with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA, so rallies are still fighting the bigger trend.

Momentum is the one area that's trying to improve: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which typically signals that downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing. In plain English, MACD compares two trend speeds, and being above the signal line suggests buyers are gaining traction relative to the recent baseline even if price hasn't reclaimed key moving averages.

Key Resistance : $7.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, sitting above current price and closer to the overhead moving-average zone

: $7.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, sitting above current price and closer to the overhead moving-average zone Key Support: $5.50 — a nearby floor near the recent low area, close to the $5.62 52-week low zone

What Is Lucid Group’s Business Model?

Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company focused on developing next-generation electric vehicle technologies. It sells through a direct-to-consumer online and retail model supported by geographically distributed retail and service locations.

That model is central to the current debate because executives have called franchise rules "restrictive" and "convoluted," and Lucid has pointed to Ohio as an example of where the process can create "awkward" customer interactions. Policy friction matters for Lucid's near-term demand math because it can limit pricing control and slow first-time EV buyer education.

Wall Street Sentiment: Lucid Group Holds Average $12.83 Target

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $12.83. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Hold (Lowers Target to $7.00) (May 6)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $7.00) (May 6) Benchmark : Downgraded to Hold (May 6)

: Downgraded to Hold (May 6) Cantor Fitzgerald: Neutral (Maintains Target to $14.00) (May 4)

LCID Stock Climbs Wednesday Afternoon

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were up 9.65% at $6.59 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Courtesy of Lucid