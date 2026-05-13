Joby Aviation Shares Fly Higher Wednesday: What's Driving The Action?

Joby Aviation stock is among today’s top performers. What’s behind JOBY gains?

What’s Driving Joby Aviation’s Growth?

Joby's first-quarter results last week topped expectations, with revenue of $24.25 million versus $20.20 million expected and a loss of 12 cents per share versus a loss of 20 cents per share expected. Management also reiterated that initial operations are expected to begin in 2026, pointing to the White House eVTOL Integration Pilot Program that could allow early operations in up to 11 states ahead of FAA type certification.

Joby ended the first-quarter with $2.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents, a balance that gives the company room to fund flight testing and certification work while it builds toward 2026. That liquidity backdrop is a key reason traders are treating the print as a de-risking event rather than just a one-quarter beat.

Critical Joby Aviation Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, Joby is trading above its 20-day SMA ($9.35) and 50-day SMA ($9.20), which keeps the near-term tape constructive after the March swing low. At the same time, it's basically sitting on its 100-day SMA ($10.89) and remains below the 200-day SMA ($13.26), so the bigger-picture downtrend pressure hasn't fully cleared.

Momentum is improving: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which typically signals that downside pressure is easing and buyers are gaining control versus the prior downswing. The catch is the longer-term "death cross" from February (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) still argues the stock needs follow-through to turn this into a sustained trend change rather than a tradable bounce.

Key Support: $9.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, and it sits close to the stock's rising short-term averages (20-day/50-day) that bulls will want to defend

How Joby Aviation Plans To Revolutionize Air Travel

Joby Aviation Inc is developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi aimed at commercial passenger service. The aircraft is designed to carry a pilot plus up to four passengers (or an expected payload up to 1,000 pounds), with targeted performance of up to 200 mph and up to 100 miles of range on a single charge.

The company's longer-term story hinges on certification and scaling into urban routes, supported by an app-based platform intended to let customers book rides directly. That's why Wednesday's focus on a clearer 2026 operating timeline, and potential early operations tied to a federal integration pilot program, matters so much to the stock's narrative.

Analyst Sentiment Diverges: Morgan Stanley And Canaccord Trim Targets

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $12.92. Recent analyst moves include:

Canaccord Genuity : Hold (Lowers Target to $11.50) (May 7)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $11.50) (May 7) Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $13.00) (May 6)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $13.00) (May 6) Needham: Buy (Maintains Target to $18.00) (May 6)

JOBY Stock Price Movement On Wednesday

JOBY Stock Price Activity: Joby Aviation shares were up 3.48% at $10.86 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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