AST SpaceMobile Shares Move Higher: What's Happening?

AST SpaceMobile shares are trending higher. What’s pushing ASTS stock higher?

What To Watch After ASTS Q1 Earnings Miss

The latest reset started after AST SpaceMobile posted a first-quarter loss of 66 cents per share on $14.74 million in revenue this week, missing the consensus estimate for a loss of 23 cents per share and $37.63 million in revenue. The quarter also refocused attention on cash burn and timing, even with the company reporting about $3.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of March 31.

Following the print, multiple analysts kept price targets above current levels, which may be helping the stock find some footing after falling initially on the report. B. Riley Securities analyst Mike Crawford maintained AST SpaceMobile with a Neutral and raised the price target from $75 to $85. UBS analyst Christopher Schoell also maintained a Neutral, but lowered the price target from $85 to $80.

ASTS Critical Levels To Watch

Technically, ASTS is trying to stabilize just above its long-term trend line, sitting 0.9% above the 200-day SMA ($74.28), while still trading 1.9% below the 20-day SMA ($76.34) and 11.6% below the 50-day SMA ($84.71). That "near the 200-day, under the short-term averages" setup often turns the low-to-mid $70s into a decision zone where rallies can fail quickly if buyers don't follow through.

Momentum is best read through RSI, which is neutral at 46.28—basically saying the stock isn't stretched enough to force a snapback, but it's also not washed out. The trend picture stays mixed: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA (bearish near-term), but the golden cross from June 2025 (50-day above 200-day) still argues the longer-term uptrend hasn't fully broken.

Key Resistance : $84.00 — a round-number area that lines up near the 50-day moving average zone, where rebounds can run into supply

: $84.00 — a round-number area that lines up near the 50-day moving average zone, where rebounds can run into supply Key Support: $73.50 — a nearby pivot that sits close to the 200-day SMA/EMA area, where trend-focused buyers often defend

ASTS Stock Climbs Wednesday

ASTS Stock Price Activity: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 4.74% at $76.42 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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