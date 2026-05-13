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May 13, 2026 11:20 AM 3 min read

Why Is Rocket Lab Stock Surging On Wednesday?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares are climbing on Wednesday, extending a rally fueled by record-breaking quarterly results.

The stock recently hit an all-time high of $123.94 before seeing brief profit-taking. The Nasdaq is down 0.06% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.18%.

Needham Boosts Price Forecast

On Monday, Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reaffirmed a buy rating for the space leader, raising the price forecast from $95 to $120.

The SpaceX IPO Factor

A potential SpaceX IPO in mid-2026 is creating a proxy bid for liquid space names. Rocket Lab CFO Adam Spice noted that a SpaceX listing will separate "haves and have-nots."

"What's going to happen is the good companies are going to get dragged up by SpaceX," Spice told retail investors. "And I think the less quality names are going to get basically put into obscurity."

Defense and Commercial Momentum

Rocket Lab Technical Analysis

RKLB Stock Price Activity: Rocket Lab shares were up 2.18% at $120.12 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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