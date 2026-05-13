Nio Shares Surge Wednesday: What's Driving The Momentum?

NIO stock is among today’s top performers. What’s fueling NIO momentum?

NIO’s April Deliveries: What To Watch

Nio recently reported April 2026 deliveries of 29,356 vehicles, up 22.8% from the same month last year, but down 17.3% versus March as broader industry pressure weighed on monthly volumes. Year-to-date deliveries rose 71.0% to 112,821 vehicles, with cumulative deliveries at 1,110,413 as of April 30.

NIO Stock: Key Levels To Watch

NIO is trading above its key trend gauges—above the 20-day SMA ($6.26), 50-day SMA ($5.95), 100-day SMA ($5.41), and 200-day SMA ($5.78)—which keeps the longer-term structure constructive after a strong 12-month run (up 57.16%). The bullish crossover stack also supports that view, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross that triggered in April (50-day SMA moving above the 200-day SMA).

Momentum is best framed through RSI, which sits at 50.41 (neutral), suggesting the stock isn't stretched enough to "force" a reversal and may still be responsive to the next catalyst. In plain English, RSI measures how overheated buying or selling has become, and a neutral reading often lines up with consolidation rather than a one-way trend.

From a levels standpoint, the market is still treating round numbers as decision points near the current price.

Key Resistance : $7.00 — a round-number area where rebounds can stall

: $7.00 — a round-number area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $6.50 — a nearby round-number zone that can act as a first line of defense for buyers

What Is NIO And How Does It Operate?

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures and sells premium smart electric vehicles, and it tries to stand out with battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies.

Its lineup spans midsize to large sedans and SUVs, and it sold around 326,000 EVs in 2025, about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. That's why monthly delivery updates can move the stock quickly: they're one of the fastest reads on demand and whether newer brands and models are gaining traction.

NIO Stock Price Movement On Wednesday

NIO Stock Price Activity: Nio shares were up 7.07% at $6.51 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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