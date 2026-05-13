SoFi Stock Is Falling Wednesday: What's Driving The Move?

SoFi Technologies stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s weighing on SOFI shares?

What’s Driving SoFi’s Recent Volatility?

SoFi's dip is landing after record first-quarter loan originations of $12.2 billion and revenue of $1.08 billion topped the $1.05 billion Street view, keeping the market focused on whether growth can keep pace with guidance. Traders are also re-checking the post-earnings damage after the stock fell 13.02% to $15.97 in the prior earnings reaction despite $166.7 million in net income.

SoFi's near-term debate is whether second-quarter guidance can support the growth narrative, with adjusted net revenue guided to about $1.115 billion and EPS to 10 cents to 11 cents. That framing has mattered because the prior setup included a $1.11 billion second-quarter revenue view against a $1.12 billion consensus, tightening the margin for error for a high-beta fintech.

Critical Support Levels For SOFI Stock

From a trend perspective, SoFi is trading 12.4% below its 20-day SMA ($17.45) and 35.2% below its 200-day SMA ($23.57), which keeps the longer-term structure pointed down even if the stock is trying to base. The moving-average picture is mixed: the 20-day SMA is still above the 50-day SMA (short-term constructive), but the death cross that triggered in March (50-day below the 200-day) often lines up with weaker follow-through when rallies hit overhead supply.

Momentum is also leaning defensive: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which suggests upside pressure is cooling versus the prior upswing unless buyers can reclaim that baseline. In plain English, MACD compares faster and slower trend momentum—when it's below the signal line, it typically means sellers have the edge and rallies can stall more easily.

Key Support: $15.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, and a round-number zone traders often defend during pullbacks

How SoFi Technologies Makes Money

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. It started in student loan refinancing, but it has expanded into personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services and financial planning, all delivered through its app and website.

That "one-stop shop" model is why member growth and product growth matter so much to the stock narrative, because cross-sell is a big part of how the company tries to compound revenue per user over time.

SoFi Technologies Analyst Rating Updates

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $22.50 (20 analysts). Recent analyst moves include:

Truist Securities : Hold (Lowers Target to $17.00) (May 12)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $17.00) (May 12) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $30.00) (May 4)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $30.00) (May 4) UBS: Neutral (Lowers Target to $21.00) (April 30)

SOFI Stock Price Movement On Wednesday

SOFI Stock Price Activity: SoFi Technologies shares were down 3.08% at $15.42 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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