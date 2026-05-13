Wendy's Shares Climb On Reported Trian Take-Private Deal Interest

Wendy’s stock is building positive momentum. Why is WEN stock advancing?

What’s Driving Wendy’s Stock Higher This Week?

Wendy's is back in play after reports that Trian has been in talks with outside investors, including Middle East capital, to finance a possible take-private bid while already owning 16% of the company.

The stock's sensitivity to the headline was clear earlier in the week, when Wendy's jumped 14.05% in Tuesday’s premarket on the pre-market trading report, underscoring how quickly positioning can shift on a credible take-private narrative.

Wendy's valuation also sits in focus for deal math, with the company pegged at about $5.1 billion in enterprise value as of Monday's close, a level that can help frame potential bid premiums.

That matters because Trian said in a February regulatory filing that Wendy's was "undervalued" and was weighing strategic alternatives, including a potential takeover bid or reducing its stake.

Critical Levels To Watch For WEN Stock

Wednesday's pop has the stock trading well above its short- and intermediate-term trend gauges: about 17.3% above the 20-day SMA ($6.95) and 16.3% above the 50-day SMA ($7.01). The bigger test is the long-term trend, with shares still about 3.1% below the 200-day SMA ($8.41), a level that often acts like "gravity" after sharp rebounds.

Momentum is improving: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it typically means buyers are gaining control of the near-term trend even if the longer-term trend hasn't fully flipped.

The longer view still shows damage—Wendy's is down 31.64% over the past 12 months—and the moving-average structure remains bearish with the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA. That's why follow-through matters: a one-day squeeze on deal chatter can fade quickly if price can't hold above reclaimed averages.

Key Resistance : $9.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall

: $9.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $7.00 — aligns closely with the 50-day SMA area ($7.01), a common spot for dip-buyers to defend

Wendy’s Benzinga Edge Rankings Overview

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for The Wendy’s, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: The Wendy’s’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a neutral-to-weak profile, with momentum as the main soft spot despite the buyout-driven pop. For longer-term bulls, the setup improves most if price can reclaim and hold above the 200-day average while fundamentals stabilize into the next reporting cycle.

WEN Stock Price Activity Today

WEN Stock Price Activity: Wendy’s shares were up 1.77% at $8.04 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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