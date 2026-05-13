Quantum Cyber Stock Jumps After Exclusive Drone IP License Deal

Autonomous defense company Quantum Cyber N.V. (NASDAQ:QUCY) announced an IP license and supply agreement with BP United Inc. on Wednesday.

The deal is tied to BP United's autonomous drone platform and related technology.

The announcement, shared in a May 13 press release from Quantum Cyber, frames the deal as a step toward building a broader autonomous defense lineup.

Unlocking Future Of Autonomous Warfare

Quantum Cyber signed an IP License Agreement with BP United Inc. for an exclusive license to autonomous drone technologies, including a sky defense platform.

The agreement also requires BP United to manufacture and deliver systems designed for immediate deployment. Quantum Cyber highlighted features, including ranges above 25 kilometers, autonomous navigation, and encrypted communications.

CFO Bill Caragol said the deal establishes "both an exclusive intellectual property position and a commercial supply chain in a single transaction."

"We believe this structure gives us a clear and potentially scalable pathway from platform assembly to revenue generation as we continue to build out our technology stack."

What This Deal Means For Defense Innovation

Quantum Cyber tied the agreement to rising U.S. spending on drone and autonomous warfare programs.

CEO David Lazar said, "This is the first building block of what we are assembling at Quantum Cyber," adding that autonomous warfare has become "a national priority."

The Financial Upsurge Behind QUCY's Strategy

Quantum Cyber said the transaction supports its "System-of-Systems" autonomous defense platform strategy.

The platform spans drone warfare, counter-UAS, demining, and command-and-control applications.

The company also expects additional technology agreements, patent filings, and developments in quantum antenna technology.

QUCY Price Action: Quantum Cyber shares were up 80.55% at $0.58 at the last check on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Illustrative Drone Image via Shutterstock