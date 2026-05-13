What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock Today?

Meta's longer-dated product narrative is also in focus after Qualcomm's CEO said the company is collaborating with Meta and OpenAI on "secret form factors" for AI wearables, with adoption of AI agents expected by 2027 or 2028.

Meta Platforms stock is showing downward bias. What’s ahead for META stock?

What Is Driving Meta’s Creator Payment Rollout?

Meta has started paying a limited group of creators in USDC via crypto wallets on the Solana and Polygon blockchains, beginning with Colombia and the Philippines. The program is expected to expand to more than 160 countries by the end of the year, with Stripe handling payments and USDC issued by Circle.

Meta's AI-adjacent exposure is getting another headline tailwind after Meta-backed Scale AI landed a $500 million Pentagon award, a fivefold increase from the $100 million agreement signed in September, keeping attention on the company's broader AI ecosystem beyond ads and social apps.

Critical Technical Levels For META Stock To Watch

Technically, Meta is still in a repair phase: it's trading 7.1% below its 20-day SMA, 4.2% below its 50-day SMA, 6.6% below its 100-day SMA, and 11.3% below its 200-day SMA, which keeps overhead supply in play on rebounds. The 20-day SMA sitting above the 50-day SMA is a near-term constructive sign, but the death cross (50-day below the 200-day) that formed in December 2025 continues to frame the bigger-picture trend as pressured.

MACD is the cleaner momentum lens right now: it's below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure fading unless buyers can reclaim that baseline. In plain English, MACD vs. the signal line helps gauge whether momentum is building or cooling, and the current setup says the latest bounce attempt is losing steam.

The stablecoin angle is interesting, but the chart still needs to prove it can hold higher lows after the March swing low and push back toward the April swing high zone. From a levels standpoint, traders often watch whether price can start closing back above the 50-day area to shift the "sell-the-rip" feel.

Key Resistance : $691.50 — a nearby ceiling that lines up with a prior pivot zone and sits closer to the longer-term moving-average band overhead

: $691.50 — a nearby ceiling that lines up with a prior pivot zone and sits closer to the longer-term moving-average band overhead Key Support: $520.50 — a nearby floor near the 52-week low area where buyers previously stepped in

What Is Meta Platforms And How Does It Make Money?

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, with close to 4 billion monthly active users across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. Its core business is advertising: it uses data from its app ecosystem to help marketers target and measure ads.

That's why the creator-payment plumbing matters: Meta said it paid nearly $3 billion to creators across its platforms in 2025, and shifting even part of that flow onto stablecoin rails could reduce friction for cross-border payouts. The company has also been investing heavily in Reality Labs, but that segment is still a small part of overall sales, so changes that strengthen the ad-and-creator ecosystem tend to matter most for the stock.

META Stock Rankings: Strengths and Weaknesses Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Meta Platforms, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Meta Platforms’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-quality-led profile with weak momentum right now. For longer-term bulls, the setup improves if momentum stabilizes and price starts reclaiming key moving averages; until then, rallies may keep running into overhead supply.

META Stock Price Action For Wednesday

META Stock Price Activity: Meta Platforms shares were down 0.45% at $600.27 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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