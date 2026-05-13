POET Technologies Stock Eyes Multi-Month Highs: What's Driving The Action?

POET Technologies stock is trading near recent highs. What’s ahead for POET stock?

POET Appoints Silicon Labs Veteran Sandeep Kumar As COO

POET recently appointed Sandeep Kumar as chief operating officer, effective Monday, after an 18-year run at Silicon Labs where he served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. Management says the near-term focus is strengthening the manufacturing organization in Malaysia to prepare for high-volume production.

POET is also trying to rebuild confidence after Marvell Technology canceled Celestial AI-related purchase orders tied to an alleged confidentiality breach, while traders point to a separate $5 million purchase order as a potential revenue backstop.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For POET Stock

From a longer-term trend perspective, POET is still in a powerful uptrend: the stock is trading 47.9% above its 20-day SMA ($9.56) and 117.9% above its 200-day SMA ($6.49), which tells you buyers have controlled the tape for months. That distance also raises the bar for follow-through, because even normal pullbacks can look sharp when price is this extended above its moving-average "mean."

The trend structure is supported by bullish crossover signals, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) that occurred in April. In plain terms, that's the market saying the intermediate trend has overtaken the long-term trend to the upside, which often keeps dip-buyers active until price starts losing key averages.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving momentum versus the prior downswing. Put simply, when MACD is above its signal line, downside pressure is easing and rebounds tend to have better "staying power" than they do in a weakening momentum phase.

Resistance is tight and obvious because the stock is pressing into its prior peak zone, so traders will be watching whether price can absorb supply near the highs or gets rejected back toward the fast averages.

Key Resistance: $15.50 — the 52-week high area where rebounds can stall and prior sellers often reappear

What Does POET Technologies Do?

POET Technologies Inc is a design and development company building high-speed optical engines, light source products, and custom optical modules aimed at AI systems and hyperscale data centers. Its core integration approach is based on the POET Optical Interposer, a patented platform designed to integrate electronic and photonic devices onto a single chip using wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

POET Stock Price Activity in Premarket Trading

POET Stock Price Activity: POET Technologies shares were trading 4.01% higher at $14.28 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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