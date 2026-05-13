Why Is Micron Tech Stock Trending On Trump's China Visit?

The setup is also being viewed through the lens of U.S.-China AI-chip tensions, which continue to shape visibility into data center buildout demand.

NVIDIA later confirmed that Huang joined the administration at Trump's invitation to support its goals.

At the same time, Trump said he planned to ask President Xi Jinping to further open China to U.S. businesses during meetings in Beijing.

In the same backdrop, NVIDIA said in February that U.S.-approved versions of its chips still had not received clearance for sales in China, and former U.S. Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez said the U.S. remained far from any agreement on AI chip export controls.

China is a key market for Micron.

Micron's China Business

Last October, Micron shares fell in premarket trading after reports said the company plans to exit China's data center market following Beijing's 2023 ban on its products in critical infrastructure systems.

Micron reportedly decided to stop selling server chips to Chinese data centers after the business failed to recover from the restrictions.

However, the company will continue supplying chips to Chinese customers with overseas data center operations, including Lenovo, while maintaining business with China's automotive and smartphone sectors.

The report said Micron generated about $3.4 billion, or roughly 12% of total revenue, from mainland China last year.

Technical Analysis

Micron is still in a steep uptrend on longer-term measures, trading 44.9% above its 20-day SMA, 74.6% above its 50-day SMA, 95.4% above its 100-day SMA, and 172.3% above its 200-day SMA. The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross that formed in June 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) continues to validate the bigger-picture trend.

Momentum is the main near-term risk: RSI is 79.26, signaling the move is stretched and more vulnerable to sharp pullbacks or sideways digestion, even if the primary trend stays up. RSI first pushed into overbought territory in May, so the market has already been rewarding upside follow-through—but it also means buyers may demand cleaner pullbacks before adding.

Key Resistance : $818.67 — near the 52-week high zone, where breakouts often need fresh demand to clear

: $818.67 — near the 52-week high zone, where breakouts often need fresh demand to clear Key Support: $558.88 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a common "first pullback" trend support in strong runs

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 24, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $18.97 (Up from $1.91 YoY)

: $18.97 (Up from $1.91 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $33.56 Billion (Up from $9.30 Billion YoY)

: $33.56 Billion (Up from $9.30 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 36.2x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $561.88. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Buy (Maintains Target to $1000.00) (May 11)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $1000.00) (May 11) TD Cowen : Buy (Raises Target to $660.00) (April 28)

: Buy (Raises Target to $660.00) (April 28) DA Davidson: Initiated with Buy (Target $1000.00) (April 28)

MU Stock Price Activity: Micron Technology shares were trading higher by 5.53% at $809.15 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $818.67, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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