Red Cat Shares Are Sliding In Premarket Trading Today

RCAT Stock Falls After Offering Pricing

Red Cat priced an underwritten public offering of 23,936,171 common shares at $9.40 per share. The offering is expected to generate approximately $225 million in gross proceeds before underwriting discounts, commissions, and other expenses.

The offering is expected to close on or about May 14, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,590,425 shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offer price of $9.40 is at a discount of 15% from Tuesday's closing price of $11.03.

Proceeds To Support Growth Initiatives

Red Cat said it plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions, business expansion, research and development, capital expenditures, and working capital.

Short Interest

Short interest in Red Cat declined slightly during the latest reporting period, falling from 29.17 million shares to 29.08 million shares. The short interest represents 26.68% of the company's publicly traded shares.

Based on an average daily trading volume of 10.59 million shares, it would take approximately 2.75 days for short sellers to cover their positions.

RCAT Technical Outlook: Momentum Weakens Below Key Averages

Red Cat Holdings has shown a notable decline, currently trading 17.1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $11.73.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is below its signal line, indicating that momentum is fading and suggesting that upward pressure is cooling unless the stock can reclaim that baseline.

Key Resistance : $10.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, aligning with recent pivot zones.

: $10.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, aligning with recent pivot zones. Key Support: $8.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, reflecting the 52-week low zone.

RCAT Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 24, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 13 cents (Up from Loss of 18 cents)

: Loss of 13 cents (Up from Loss of 18 cents) Revenue Estimate: $22.52 million (Up from $1.53 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $20.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (March 19)

: Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (March 19) Ladenburg Thalmann : Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (March 3)

: Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (March 3) Needham: Buy (Maintains Target to $16.00) (March 2)

How RCAT Ranks On Momentum And Market Performance

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Red Cat, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 82.48) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Red Cat's Benzinga Edge signal points to a momentum-driven story, suggesting strong market-beating performance. However, the recent public offering may introduce volatility as investors assess the implications of dilution on future growth.

RCAT Price Action: Red Cat Holdings shares were down 14.05% at $9.48 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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