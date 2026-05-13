U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Wednesday.

QuickLogic reported quarterly losses of 8 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.051 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.508 million.

QuickLogic shares dipped 6.6% to $17.80 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

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