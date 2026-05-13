Why Is WORK Medical Technology Stock Falling On Wednesday?

WORK Medical Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WOK) shares are trading lower on Wednesday. The decline follows extreme volatility and intense profit-taking following a massive, news-driven rally earlier in the week.

Volatility Hits Post-Rally Highs

The Hangzhou-based supplier saw shares spike 69.67% to $11.30 during Tuesday’s session. Traders are now cooling off after that rapid ascent.

The initial rally stemmed from a deal with Shanghai Novabioplus Biotechnology Co., Ltd. The agreement focuses on a “Data-Model-Application” trinity, which the Management calls a “significant milestone” for their digital ecosystem evolution.

Digital Assets and BioToken Framework

WOK is developing a BioToken framework to digitize biopharmaceutical research and development outputs. This model mirrors their existing real-world assets (RWA) strategy. Projects include antibody sequence optimization and enzyme molecule design.

WOK Technical Levels To Watch After Recent Pullback

From a trend perspective, WOK is still trading 77.5% above its 20-day SMA of $1.64 and 115.8% above its 50-day SMA of $1.35. At the same time, it remains 99.8% below its 200-day SMA of $1776.14.

Momentum is the key story: RSI is at 96.77.

The moving-average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a bullish near-term crossover), but the 50-day SMA is still below the 200-day SMA (a bearish longer-term alignment).

Key Resistance : $3

: $3 Key Support: $1.99

WOK Price Action: WORK Medical shares were down 80.03% at $1.33 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.19, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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