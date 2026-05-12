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May 12, 2026 3:30 PM 2 min read

Ambiq Micro Shares Soar 40% On Q1 Beat And Bullish AI Outlook

Edge AI Demand Drives 59.3% Revenue Growth

Ambiq reported a non-GAAP loss of 25 cents per share, significantly beating the analyst consensus estimate of a 36 cent loss. Revenue for the quarter reached $25.06 million, representing a 59.3% year-over-year increase, which comfortably surpassed the $21.49 million expectation.

This growth was fueled by explosive demand for edge AI solutions. Notably, more than 80% of units shipped are now running AI algorithms.

Ambiq Issues Bullish Q2 Guidance As AI Adoption Scales

The company issued robust guidance for the second quarter, projecting sales between $31.0 million and $32.0 million, well ahead of the $25.67 million estimate. Additionally, Ambiq expects a narrower second-quarter adjusted loss per share ranging from 29 cents to 23 cents.

CEO Fumihide Esaka highlighted the company’s strategic positioning in the evolving AI landscape:

“We have started 2026 with exceptional momentum, delivering strong results driven by accelerating demand for edge AI capabilities and strong execution. … With established technology leadership, positive demand trends and a robust product roadmap, we remain confident in our ability to drive durable top-line growth and margin expansion in the years ahead.”

AMBQ Stock Surges Tuesday Afternoon

AMBQ Price Action: Ambiq Micro shares were up 41.84% at $64.78 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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