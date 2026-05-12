Lucid Stock Struggles As Revenue Miss Overshadows 2027 Pivot

Lucid Group stock is trading at depressed levels. What’s the outlook for LCID shares?

Lucid Navigates Sales Friction And Revenue Miss As 2027 Pivot Looms

The latest pressure point is that investors are still digesting Lucid's first-quarter print, where revenue came in at $282.47 million versus $440.43 million expected, keeping attention on near-term demand and delivery conversion rather than long-range product roadmaps. The company also reported liquidity of about $3.2 billion, but the revenue shortfall is what's getting the most airtime.

Lucid's longer-dated volume narrative is increasingly tied to its plan for a sub-$50,000 midsize EV, with interim CEO Marc Winterhoff framing it as a cost-reduction push aimed at a "broader set of customers" and a production ramp targeted for 2027. Traders have been using that 2027 timeline as the next major reset point for demand and scale.

Lucid's autonomy angle is also being repriced alongside Uber's robotaxi spending plans, which call for $10 billion in total commitment split into $2.5 billion for equity stakes and $7.5 billion for fleet expansion. The move provides a benchmark for Lucid because Uber's fleet plan targets 100,000+ vehicles starting in 2027, a scale marker that can influence how investors handicap Lucid's own robotaxi optionality.

Lucid Group Stock: Key Levels To Watch

Today's pullback is happening inside a bigger downtrend: the stock is trading 9.8% below its 20-day SMA ($6.67), 29.7% below its 50-day SMA ($8.55), and 58.3% below its 200-day SMA ($14.41). With the 20-day below the 50-day and the 50-day below the 200-day, rallies are still fighting the dominant long-term trend.

Momentum is the one area trying to improve: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which usually means downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing even if price hasn't reclaimed key moving averages yet. In plain terms, when MACD is above its signal line, it suggests buyers are gaining traction relative to the recent trend baseline.

Key Resistance : $7.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, sitting above current price and below the 20-day/50-day trend zone

: $7.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, sitting above current price and below the 20-day/50-day trend zone Key Support: $5.50 — a nearby floor near the stock's recent low zone (with the 52-week low at $5.62)

What Is Lucid Group’s Business Model?

Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company building next-generation EV technologies, with a direct-to-consumer online and retail sales model supported by geographically distributed retail and service locations. It leans on in-house hardware and software work, vertical integration, and a clean-sheet engineering approach that produced the Lucid Air luxury sedan.

That business model matters right now because the market is stress-testing whether Lucid can consistently convert interest into deliveries and revenue through its direct-sales approach. The company's first-quarter mismatch, $282.47 million reported versus $440.43 million expected, keeps the focus on conversion efficiency even with roughly $3.2 billion of liquidity.

Lucid Stock Edges Lower Monday Afternoon

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were down 1.00% at $5.97 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Courtesy of Lucid