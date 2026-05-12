Qnity Electronics Stock Surges After Strong Q1 Results

Qnity Electronics stock is approaching key resistance levels. What’s behind Q new highs?

Qnity posted adjusted EPS of $1.08, topping the 92 cent estimate, on revenue of $1.32 billion that came in ahead of the $1.27 billion consensus. The solid start to the year encouraged the company to lift its full‑year guidance across all major metrics, citing strong first‑quarter execution and continued momentum in the near term.

Financial Performance

First‑quarter net sales reached $1.3 billion, an 18% increase from last year, with organic revenue up 17%. The Semiconductor Technologies segment generated $722 million, while Interconnect Solutions contributed $593 million.

Adjusted operating EBITDA rose 22% year over year to $411 million. Adjusted earnings climbed 33% to $226 million.

Strategic Positioning

Kemp noted that industry growth is increasingly driven by stacking chips and building more complex, integrated systems. He said Qnity is well positioned as a key partner for customers that need to design, scale and operate next‑generation computing platforms.

During the quarter, the company announced new collaborations with major industry players and made targeted investments to expand capacity and strengthen its local‑for‑local model.

Raised Full‑Year Guidance

Qnity increased its full‑year 2026 outlook to net sales of $5.23 billion to $5.38 billion, adjusted operating EBITDA of $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion, adjusted EPS of $3.80 to $4.14, and adjusted free cash flow of $500 million to $600 million.

Management said the higher guidance reflects confidence in Qnity's ability to continue creating long‑term value as it benefits from strong demand for advanced semiconductor and interconnect solutions that support AI and other emerging technologies.

Q Shares Are Soaring

Q Price Action: Qnity shares were up 6.99% at $163.95 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro.

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