Jim Cramer Said 'Smell' — AI Stocks Heard 'Sell'

CNBC host Jim Cramer may have called the turn before the tape confirmed it.

"Be careful; smell the reversal day," he posted Tuesday morning, and by midday the AI trade was flashing red across semiconductors, server names, software and tech-heavy ETFs.

SOXX is falling. See the chart and price action here.

The AI Carnage:

Among the megacap names, the damage was more mixed but still pointed to fading risk appetite:

What's Going On?

The move looked less like a single-stock problem and more like a broad unwind in the crowded AI momentum trade.

The steepest losses were concentrated in names tied to AI compute, chips, cloud infrastructure and high-beta innovation, suggesting traders were taking profits after a strong run rather than abandoning the theme entirely.

Korean policy chatter on a citizens’ AI dividend and memory-chip profit concentration also raised fresh questions about where the money ultimately lands.

Cramer's warning has become the day's shorthand: when the AI trade gets this crowded, even bullish narratives can reverse fast.

This image was generated using artificial intelligence via Gemini.