Jim Cramer Said 'Smell' — AI Stocks Heard 'Sell'

CNBC host Jim Cramer may have called the turn before the tape confirmed it.
"Be careful; smell the reversal day," he posted Tuesday morning, and by midday the AI trade was flashing red across semiconductors, server names, software and tech-heavy ETFs.
- SOXX is falling. See the chart and price action here.
The AI Carnage:
Among the megacap names, the damage was more mixed but still pointed to fading risk appetite:
What's Going On?
The move looked less like a single-stock problem and more like a broad unwind in the crowded AI momentum trade.
The steepest losses were concentrated in names tied to AI compute, chips, cloud infrastructure and high-beta innovation, suggesting traders were taking profits after a strong run rather than abandoning the theme entirely.
Korean policy chatter on a citizens’ AI dividend and memory-chip profit concentration also raised fresh questions about where the money ultimately lands.
Cramer's warning has become the day's shorthand: when the AI trade gets this crowded, even bullish narratives can reverse fast.
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