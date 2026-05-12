What's Going On With Netflix Stock Tuesday?

Reuters reported that the streaming giant, which ended 2025 with more than 325 million paid subscribers, said non-English-language content now represents over one-third of total viewing, driven by global hits such as Squid Game and Money Heist.

The company also launched its "Netflix Effect" report, highlighting the economic, cultural and social impact of its content worldwide.

Netflix Stock Rebounds Despite Broader Market Weakness

Netflix stock is trading higher on Tuesday as buyers step in after a sharp, extended pullback that has pushed the stock into oversold territory and set up a bounce attempt.

With the Nasdaq down 1.71% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.57%, Netflix's strength looks more like a stock-specific technical rebound than a broad risk-on tape.

Technical Analysis Signals Oversold Conditions

Netflix is still in a longer-term downtrend: it's trading 6.3% below its 20-day SMA, 7.9% below its 50-day SMA, 3.3% below its 100-day SMA, and 14.9% below its 200-day SMA.

The 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA keeps the near-term trend bearish, and the death cross that formed in December 2025 (50-day below 200-day) reinforces that the bigger-picture trend has been under pressure.

Momentum is the more interesting part of the setup right now, with RSI at 28.85—an oversold reading that often signals selling pressure has become stretched.

In plain English, RSI helps gauge whether a move has gone "too far, too fast," and this level suggests the stock is trying to stabilize after February's washout (when RSI first slipped into oversold territory).

From a levels standpoint, the first area traders will watch is whether rebounds can reclaim overhead supply near the mid-$90s.

Key Resistance : $94.50 — lines up closely with the 20-day SMA/EMA zone where recent rebounds can stall

: $94.50 — lines up closely with the 20-day SMA/EMA zone where recent rebounds can stall Key Support: $75.00 — sits right on the 52-week low area ($75.01), a spot where buyers previously defended the tape

Analyst Ratings And Price Forecasts

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $114.15. Recent analyst moves include:

Piper Sandler : Overweight (Raises forecast to $115.00) (April 17)

: Overweight (Raises forecast to $115.00) (April 17) Oppenheimer : Outperform (Lowers forecast to $120.00) (April 17)

: Outperform (Lowers forecast to $120.00) (April 17) Barclays: Equal-Weight (Lowers forecast to $110.00) (April 17)

Netflix Price Action

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares were up 2.80% at $87.84 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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