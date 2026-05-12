Why WhiteFiber Stock Is Sliding Tuesday?

Hot Inflation Cools Market Sentiment

Broad market pressure followed Tuesday's Bureau of Labor Statistics report. April inflation climbed to 3.8%, exceeding the 3.7% forecast. The Bureau noted that the energy index rose 3.8% in April.

Pre-Earnings Jitters And Short Interest

The company is due to report its first-quarter 2026 results this Thursday. Analysts currently estimate a loss per share of 30 cents on revenue of $21.14 million. WhiteFiber has missed EPS estimates for two consecutive quarters.

Bearish bets against the stock are rising. Short interest recently climbed to 2.62 million shares, representing 23.29% of the company's float. Based on average volume, it would take 3.7 days for shorts to cover.

Critical Levels To Watch for WYFI Stock

From a trend perspective, WYFI is still extended above its key moving averages: it's trading 36% above the 20-day SMA of $17.70, 53.2% above the 50-day SMA of $15.71, and 42.4% above the 100-day SMA of $16.90.

RSI is the clearest momentum tell right now, sitting at 80.84—deep in overbought territory.

The longer-term backdrop is still bullish: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the stock is up 48.40% over the past 12 months.

Key Resistance : $24

: $24 Key Support: $22

WYFI Price Action: Whitefiber shares were down 7.52% at $24.95 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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