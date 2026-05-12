Why WhiteFiber Stock Is Sliding Tuesday?

Hot Inflation Cools Market Sentiment
Broad market pressure followed Tuesday's Bureau of Labor Statistics report. April inflation climbed to 3.8%, exceeding the 3.7% forecast. The Bureau noted that the energy index rose 3.8% in April.
Pre-Earnings Jitters And Short Interest
The company is due to report its first-quarter 2026 results this Thursday. Analysts currently estimate a loss per share of 30 cents on revenue of $21.14 million. WhiteFiber has missed EPS estimates for two consecutive quarters.
Bearish bets against the stock are rising. Short interest recently climbed to 2.62 million shares, representing 23.29% of the company's float. Based on average volume, it would take 3.7 days for shorts to cover.
Critical Levels To Watch for WYFI Stock
From a trend perspective, WYFI is still extended above its key moving averages: it's trading 36% above the 20-day SMA of $17.70, 53.2% above the 50-day SMA of $15.71, and 42.4% above the 100-day SMA of $16.90.
RSI is the clearest momentum tell right now, sitting at 80.84—deep in overbought territory.
The longer-term backdrop is still bullish: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the stock is up 48.40% over the past 12 months.
- Key Resistance: $24
- Key Support: $22
WYFI Price Action: Whitefiber shares were down 7.52% at $24.95 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo Courtesy: Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.