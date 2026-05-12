Nvidia Stock Reaches New Highs Then Retreats: What's Happening?

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are in the spotlight Tuesday after hitting new all time highs in early trading. Here’s what you should know.

NVIDIA stock is trading near recent highs. What should traders watch with NVDA?

Wells Fargo's View Remains Strongly Positive

Nvidia stock is slipping Tuesday amid a broader pullback in chip stocks, which have outperformed dramatically year-to-date. Nvidia shares initially traded up on Tuesday, hitting new all-time highs after Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating and lifted its price target from $265 to $315.

The pullback suggests traders are taking profits following the recent run, even as the analyst community continues to lean bullish on the company's long‑term AI positioning.

Rakers also highlighted additional upside from offerings such as Groq 3 LPX, a rack‑scale AI inference accelerator designed for Nvidia's Vera Rubin supercomputing architecture. The Wells Fargo analyst argued that Nvidia still looks attractively valued, even after an 18% year‑to‑date gain, and said the company remains one of the strongest long‑term growth stories in large‑cap semiconductors.

Nvidia’s Uptrend Is Intact, But The Tape Is Testing Conviction

Even with Tuesday's dip, NVDA remains extended above key trend gauges. It's trading 6.7% above the 20-day SMA ($204.69) and 18.1% above the 200-day SMA ($184.96), which keeps the bigger-picture uptrend in control. The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross formed in June 2025 and continues to reinforce the longer-term trend bias.

Momentum is where the near-term debate lives. MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, pointing to improving momentum versus the prior downswing. This means the stock may be wobbling with the market, but the internal momentum picture suggests the sellers aren't fully in charge.

Key Support: $194.50 — closely aligns with the 50-day EMA ($194.66), a common area where trend buyers look for support

NVDA Shares Are Dipping

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were down 0.43% at $218.49 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock hit all-time highs of $223.75 before pulling back, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: JRdes/Shutterstock