What's Going On With Oklo Stock Tuesday?

The company is scheduled to release quarterly results after the market close on May 12, followed by a conference call. Wall Street expects a loss of 18 cents per share, while revenue is projected to rise to $239.88 million from $224.08 million a year earlier, according to Benzinga Pro.

The pullback comes after a sharp run-up in the stock, with Oklo shares soaring more than 170% over the past 12 months. Despite Tuesday’s decline, the stock remains elevated relative to key short- and medium-term moving averages, signaling continued momentum.

Oklo, Idaho National Laboratory Partnership

Separately, Oklo announced Tuesday a partnership with Battelle Energy Alliance, the management and operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, to use AI-enabled engineering tools to accelerate advanced reactor and fuel-system design.

The project will integrate INL’s Prometheus AI platform with Oklo’s design infrastructure to support development of Pluto, its plutonium-fueled reactor system under the DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program.

Oklo said the collaboration will streamline modeling, simulation and technical documentation workflows while keeping human oversight in place.

Technical Analysis: Momentum Versus Key Moving Averages

Over the past 12 months, Oklo has seen a remarkable increase of 170.81%. Currently, the stock is trading 8.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $69.78 and 24.3% above its 50-day SMA of $61.13, indicating strong short-term momentum. However, it is trading 12.2% below its 200-day SMA of $86.51, which suggests potential resistance at higher levels.

The MACD is currently above its signal line, indicating that downside pressure is easing, which may suggest improving momentum compared to the previous downswing. This could be a positive sign for investors as the stock navigates through its current price action.

Oklo Analyst Outlook

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $102.77. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Initiated with Neutral (forecast $83.00) (May 11)

: Initiated with Neutral (forecast $83.00) (May 11) Tigress Financial : Initiated with Buy (forecast $130.00) (April 27)

: Initiated with Buy (forecast $130.00) (April 27) HSBC: Initiated with Buy (forecast $96.00) (April 23)

Growth And Momentum Rankings Versus The Market

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Oklo, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 89.01) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Oklo’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum profile, indicating that the stock is currently performing well relative to the market. This momentum could attract further investor interest as the company progresses with its innovative projects in the nuclear energy sector.

Oklo ETF Exposure: Global X Uranium ETF (URA) Weighting

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSE:URA): 5.87% Weight

Significance: Because OKLO carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 7.99% at $71.89 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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