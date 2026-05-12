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Candlestick graph chart of stock and forex market to represent the revenue growth. the stock market crashed from covid19 and war, and waiting for reverse trend to investing in growth stocks.
May 12, 2026 1:21 PM 2 min read

Kopin Stock Is Trending After Q1 Earnings: What You Need To Know

Revenue Beat And Strategic Announcements

Kopin posted quarterly revenue of $10.6 million, topping the $10.25 million consensus estimate by 3.47%. Sales were essentially flat year-over-year, rising 0.59% from $10.54 million. Additionally, the company announced its Fabric.AI collaboration for Neural I/O optical interconnect technology supported by a $15 million development order and a 19.9% equity stake.

The company also highlighted a $21.5 million follow‑on thermal imaging contract and its entry into the FPV drone market with a $3.2 million initial order.

Non‑product revenue surged to $5.1 million from $1.3 million last year, a 292% increase. This jump came from government funding tied to the development of ultra‑bright, full‑color MicroLED displays for soldier‑focused augmented reality, along with collaboration revenue from a strategic partnership.

Research and development expenses climbed to $4.9 million from $2.1 million, a 133% increase. The rise was driven by higher funded R&D tied to the MicroLED government award, partially offset by lower internal spending. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $6.0 million from $4.7 million, up 28%. Higher professional fees and performance‑based compensation contributed to the increase.

Despite the well-received revenue results, product revenue fell to $5.4 million from $9.2 million a year ago, a 41% decline. The drop was tied to weaker shipments of thermal weapon sight components and liquid crystal displays.

KOPN Shares Are Volatile

Optimistic commentary surrounding AI-related demand on the company’s conference call appears to have sparked a buying frenzy in early trading. The stock traded up to $6.45 on Tuesday before pulling back.

KOPN Price Action: Kopin shares were up 1.61% at $5.06 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: solarseven/Shutterstock.com

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